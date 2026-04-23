Temperatures to drop to 19 degrees on Fri as cold front hits HK

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Thunderstorms and cooler weather set to hit Hong Kong this week
20-04-2026 17:34 HKT
Sunny and hot weather to return Thu as temperatures climb to 30 degree
08-04-2026 14:24 HKT
Hong Kong to enjoy warm CNY with temperatures up to 25 degrees
08-02-2026 15:51 HKT
Nine-degree temperature plunge to grip Hong Kong
19-01-2026 13:14 HKT
Morning Recap - April 23, 2026
9 hours ago
HK braces for 7-degree plunge and heavy rain on Fri as cold front arrives
22-04-2026 13:19 HKT
Rolex and diamond ring stolen from sleeping man in Tsim Sha Tsui park
22-04-2026 12:18 HKT