Temperatures to drop to 19 degrees on Fri as cold front hits HK

The Hong Kong Observatory has warned that the weather will be appreciably cooler, with a minimum temperature of about 19 degrees on Friday, reminding members of the public to be mindful of the change.

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According to the Special Weather Tips released around noon on Thursday (Apr 23), a cold front is moving across the coast of Guangdong.

Showers will gradually increase, accompanied by a few squally thunderstorms in the region.

Temperatures are expected to fall progressively later in the day, dropping to around 23 degrees by midnight, the forecaster added.

The cooler weather will persist into Saturday morning. However, showers are expected to ease off, paving the way for sunny periods on Sunday.