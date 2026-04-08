logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Sunny and hot weather to return Thu as temperatures climb to 30 degree 

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

Hong Kong will welcome sunny periods with higher temperatures up to 30 degree starting from Thrusday (Apr 9), after days of clouds and patches of rain over the region, 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

According to the Hong Kong Observatory, a strong easterly airstream is bringing slightly cooler weather to the coast of Guangdong today, with a band of clouds covering the region.

Locally, temperatures were generally five to six degrees lower than yesterday's around noon, with temperatures hovering around 24 degrees.

Cloudy conditions with one or two light rain patches are expected during the afternoon and night, while visibility is relatively low in some areas, the Observatory said. 
 
Winds will be moderate to fresh easterly, initially strong offshore and on high ground, before becoming southeasterly at night. 

The forecaster further noted that the easterly airstream affecting the coast of Guangdong will be replaced by a southerly airstream tomorrow, and the weather will improve gradually. 

It is expected be hot with sunny periods for the rest of this week and early next week, with the highest temperatures around 29 to 30 degrees.

weather

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Hong Kong to enjoy warm CNY with temperatures up to 25 degrees
NEWS
08-02-2026 15:51 HKT
Nine-degree temperature plunge to grip Hong Kong
NEWS
19-01-2026 13:14 HKT
HKUST launches five-year study on 500 seniors to unlock science behind longevity
NEWS
16 mins ago
John Lee urges legal sector to seize 15th Five-Year Plan opportunities
NEWS
24 mins ago
HK to combat 'soft resistance' with six strategies, says security chief
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
School bus operators urge for govt subsidies amid soaring oil prices
NEWS
1 hour ago
Kowloon City murals showcase ‘Little Thailand’ charm under urban renewal scheme
NEWS
1 hour ago
Fourth choking incident in four days as 91-year-old woman hospitalized
NEWS
2 hours ago
Park Island cancels six weekday ferry services, replaced by bus services
NEWS
2 hours ago
DSE kicks off with visual arts exam as parents weigh AI’s impact on career choices
NEWS
2 hours ago
Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei in 'severe' condition, unable to govern, report says
WORLD
15 hours ago
Long queues at border checkpoints as Easter holiday travellers return to HK
NEWS
07-04-2026 02:45 HKT
(File photo)
Cathay flight from LA to HK makes emergency landing in Japan, no injuries reported
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.