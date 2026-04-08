Sunny and hot weather to return Thu as temperatures climb to 30 degree 

Hong Kong will welcome sunny periods with higher temperatures up to 30 degree starting from Thrusday (Apr 9), after days of clouds and patches of rain over the region,

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According to the Hong Kong Observatory, a strong easterly airstream is bringing slightly cooler weather to the coast of Guangdong today, with a band of clouds covering the region.

Locally, temperatures were generally five to six degrees lower than yesterday's around noon, with temperatures hovering around 24 degrees.

Cloudy conditions with one or two light rain patches are expected during the afternoon and night, while visibility is relatively low in some areas, the Observatory said.



Winds will be moderate to fresh easterly, initially strong offshore and on high ground, before becoming southeasterly at night.

The forecaster further noted that the easterly airstream affecting the coast of Guangdong will be replaced by a southerly airstream tomorrow, and the weather will improve gradually.

It is expected be hot with sunny periods for the rest of this week and early next week, with the highest temperatures around 29 to 30 degrees.