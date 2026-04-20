Teen mechanic’s first day ends in crash after Tesla hits storefront

A 16-year-old trainee mechanic was arrested on Monday after crashing a Tesla into a real estate shop in Sai Kung on his first day of work, leaving a woman injured.

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The incident occurred at around 10am on Luk Mei Tsuen Road, where the teenager had reportedly been moving the vehicle inside a garage. Police said he is suspected of mistakenly stepping on the accelerator, causing the car to surge forward.

The Tesla first struck a parked seven-seater outside the shop, pushing it into the storefront of a nearby real estate agency.

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A female staff member inside the shop was unable to move out of the way in time and became trapped, sustaining injuries to her leg.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene and freed the woman, who was later taken to Tseung Kwan O Hospital for treatment.

Photos from the scene showed damage to the Tesla’s front bumper, while the rear of the seven-seater was heavily dented.

The teenager was arrested on suspicion of driving without a valid license, using a motor vehicle without third-party insurance, and taking a vehicle without authority. Police said investigations into the incident are ongoing.