Teen mechanic’s first day ends in crash after Tesla hits storefront

Read More
Tesla seeks Taiwan chip engineers for Terafab project
17-04-2026 10:27 HKT
Tesla's supervised self-driving software gets Dutch okay, first in Europe
11-04-2026 15:45 HKT
Tesla's China-made EV sales rise 8.7 percent in March
02-04-2026 17:55 HKT
China's Xiaomi unveils upgraded SU7 prices, challenging Tesla
19-03-2026 22:15 HKT
Female body tied with bricks found floating near Sai Kung pier
15-03-2026 17:12 HKT
Tesla raises price of cheaper Cybertruck variant in US to US$69,990
01-03-2026 16:33 HKT
GFS helicopter airlifts injured cleaner after fall in Sai Kung
23-02-2026 01:06 HKT