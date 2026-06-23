MTR to rename Tuen Mun Swimming Pool stop to Hoi Wong Road stop next month

The MTR Corporation has announced that the Light Rail Tuen Mun Swimming Pool stop will be officially renamed Hoi Wong Road stop starting July 5.

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According to an MTR spokesperson, preparations for updating the transit system and station signage have entered their final stages.

The updated station name will be synchronized across all physical signs inside the Light Rail station, on route maps, and within the train compartments on the day of the change.

The renaming comes as part of the broader infrastructure changes for the Tuen Mun South Extension project.

To make room for the construction of the new "A16 Station", the existing Tuen Mun Swimming Pool must be relocated.

Because the landmark swimming pool will no longer be adjacent to the Light Rail stop, the railway operator decided to rename the station after the nearby major road, Hoi Wong Road.