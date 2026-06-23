logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

MTR Malls to launch massive $7.1m voucher giveaway to kick off summer shopping festival

NEWS
25 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

The MTR Corporation has announced a major summer shopping extravaganza across its shopping malls, featuring a massive giveaway of electronic vouchers worth a combined HK$7.1 million starting next Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Under the newly launched campaign, registered members of the MTR Mobile application can compete for more than 22,000 electronic vouchers starting at noon on June 29.

Available on a first-come, first-served basis through the mobile app's promotion page, the rewards include HK$500 vouchers for fashion and beauty brands, as well as HK$300 vouchers redeemable at designated mall merchants.

To further encourage local consumption, a separate summer reward promotion will run from July 1 through August 31 across major shopping destinations, including Telford Plaza, Maritime Square, PopCorn, The LOHAS, The Wai, THE SOUTHSIDE, and The Lane.

Shoppers who spend HK$800 or more in a single electronic transaction at participating retailers can redeem HK$300 in promotional coupons.

Additionally, weekend shoppers who spend at least HK$500 using an eligible Mastercard at selected malls between July 4 and August 30 can participate in a special capsule toy game to win exclusive physical prizes or shopping vouchers.

Alongside the retail incentives, MTR malls will host weekly evening musical performances spanning the next 52 weeks.

The music program will kick off with a series of night concerts at PopCorn mall on select evenings in June and July, featuring a lineup of rising local stars and popular musical acts who will perform live and interact directly with their fans.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Ngong Ping 360 marks 20th anniversary with first-ever night rides featuring glow-in-the-dark cabins
NEWS
20 mins ago
(File Photo)
MTR to rename Tuen Mun Swimming Pool stop to Hoi Wong Road stop next month
NEWS
1 hour ago
Hong Kong YouTuber assaulted on live stream at San Tin restaurant
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
Cathay lowers passenger fuel surcharges, with long-haul fees down nearly $200
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File Photo)
Potential 'Super El Niño' keeps Hong Kong on alert despite rising typhoon risks for Japan and Taiwan
NEWS
2 hours ago
Computer festival returns in August with focus on AI and smart education
NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
(Online photo)
Taxi flips in Ngau Tau Kok after crash
NEWS
3 hours ago
Mainland duo arrested at Central bank over forged mortgage documents
NEWS
3 hours ago
(Credit: yiptakhung@Threads)
MTR clarifies Airport Express diversion to Tung Chung Line platform was planned for repairs
NEWS
3 hours ago
'Time bomb on wheels': Lawmaker sounds alarm over illicit fuels
NEWS
5 hours ago
Police arrest 24 drivers, issue 4,000 tickets in two-week crackdown on distracted drivers and jaywalkers
NEWS
22-06-2026 18:43 HKT
Two arrested after bank staff spot 24 fake $100 bills in Mong Kok
NEWS
22-06-2026 18:47 HKT
MTR Tung Chung Line extension hits major milestone as twin tunnels Complete excavation
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.