MTR Malls to launch massive $7.1m voucher giveaway to kick off summer shopping festival

The MTR Corporation has announced a major summer shopping extravaganza across its shopping malls, featuring a massive giveaway of electronic vouchers worth a combined HK$7.1 million starting next Monday.

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Under the newly launched campaign, registered members of the MTR Mobile application can compete for more than 22,000 electronic vouchers starting at noon on June 29.

Available on a first-come, first-served basis through the mobile app's promotion page, the rewards include HK$500 vouchers for fashion and beauty brands, as well as HK$300 vouchers redeemable at designated mall merchants.

To further encourage local consumption, a separate summer reward promotion will run from July 1 through August 31 across major shopping destinations, including Telford Plaza, Maritime Square, PopCorn, The LOHAS, The Wai, THE SOUTHSIDE, and The Lane.

Shoppers who spend HK$800 or more in a single electronic transaction at participating retailers can redeem HK$300 in promotional coupons.

Additionally, weekend shoppers who spend at least HK$500 using an eligible Mastercard at selected malls between July 4 and August 30 can participate in a special capsule toy game to win exclusive physical prizes or shopping vouchers.

Alongside the retail incentives, MTR malls will host weekly evening musical performances spanning the next 52 weeks.

The music program will kick off with a series of night concerts at PopCorn mall on select evenings in June and July, featuring a lineup of rising local stars and popular musical acts who will perform live and interact directly with their fans.