Computer festival returns in August with focus on AI and smart education

The Hong Kong Computer & Communications Festival will return to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from August 21 to 24, with artificial intelligence set to take center stage.

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Leung Ding-kau, vice-chairman of the Chamber of HK Computer Industry, said this year’s event will tie in with the government’s push to promote AI training across the community.

The organizer will work with the Hong Kong Productivity Council to set up a dedicated zone on AI and digital transformation, featuring a series of AI-related activities for the public and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Leung said the aim is to help users move beyond basic exposure to AI and explore how the technology can be applied in practical business and daily settings.

The festival will also invite a senior global representative from Nvidia’s AI technology center to speak on how agentic AI can reshape office workflows.

A separate showcase on smart education will also be staged, featuring four AI solutions designed to let educators experience how generative AI can be integrated into daily classroom teaching.

The organizer said the festival hopes to serve not only as a consumer technology event, but also as a platform for promoting wider AI adoption in Hong Kong.

