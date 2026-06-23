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EdUHK study finds growing AI adoption in schools but training gap remains

NEWS
1 hour ago
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More than 20 percent of primary and secondary schools in Hong Kong are actively exploring the use of artificial intelligence in teaching and school administration, according to a study by the Education University of Hong Kong.

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The university conducted a survey over the past two months, interviewing more than 1,890 teachers from 160 primary, secondary and special schools. It also held focus group discussions with 46 principals and teachers from 41 schools.

The study found that teachers generally hold a positive attitude toward applying AI in administrative work. However, it also showed that teachers need to strengthen their understanding of generative AI and learn how to combine such tools with professional education knowledge when guiding students.

EdUHK recommended that the education sector design more comprehensive professional development programs for teachers on the application of AI in education.

Vice President May Cheng May-hung said teachers are eager to use AI, and that suitable training content should be provided to support them.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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