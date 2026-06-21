Night Recap - June 21, 2026

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Families celebrate Father’s Day with gratitude despite plunging restaurant bookings

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Families gathered at local restaurants to celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday morning, sharing moments of gratitude despite industry reports of a drop in dining revenue this year.

John Lee puts icing on Father’s Day with sweet gratitude to family

A simple cake marked Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu's Father's Day, offering a brief pause to thank the family behind him and a salute to all fathers figures across Hong Kong.

Celebration with home flavors: HK astronaut sends festival blessings with Shenzhou-23 crew

Floating hundreds of kilometers above the Earth, Hong Kong's first astronaut Lai Ka-ying and her Shenzhou-23 crewmates gathered for a taste of home with rice dumplings as they celebrated the Dragon Boat Festival.

PLA HK Garrison barracks draws Father's Day crowds with rare equipment model display

As public visits to the Ngong Shuen Chau Naval Base of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison entered the second day, families were drawn for a rare Father's Day military experience.

HK ranked global No. 2 Muslim-friendly destination, rising for the second consecutive year

Hong Kong has claimed second place for "Muslim-friendly Destination of the Year" among non-Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (non-OIC) destinations in the Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI), moving up one spot from last year.

Business Today

Hong Kong acts as strategic international expansion launchpad for mainland firms: Paul Chan

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said on Sunday that as many mainland tech firms choose Hong Kong as their strategic launchpad for international expansion, it demonstrates their trust in the city's international investor network and platform, as well as the SAR's role as a vital link between Chinese tech innovation and global capital.

Over 30 Northern Metropolis sites rezoned for housing, potentially supplying 58,600 homes

Over 30 farmlands and wetlands have been transformed into high-density residential zones, with The Standard's sister publication, Sing Tao Daily, estimating that the areas could build at least 58,600 new homes.

Britain's King Charles to reveal personal tax bill: reports

King Charles III will reveal his personal tax bill in a bid to improve transparency, Buckingham Palace told UK media on Saturday, as royal finances come under increasing public scrutiny.

OpenAI's GPT-5.6 models to launch next week

OpenAI is reportedly set to launch a new artificial intelligence model, GPT-5.6, as early as next week, with upgrades in coding, agent workflows, and 3D generation, and will be introduced at a more competitive price point to mount a challenge to rivals.

World/China

Report says UK PM Starmer ready to quit, but source says he is still focused on the job

Britain's Observer newspaper said Prime Minister Keir Starmer was expected to resign on Monday and set out a timetable for his departure, though a government source said Starmer remained focused on getting on with the job of governing.

Italy's Meloni says Trump 'totally invented' story that she begged him for photo

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni accused her one-time close ally Donald Trump of fabricating a story about her on Friday, after the U.S. president told an Italian TV channel that she had "begged" him to take a photo with her at a G7 summit.

Los Angeles under state of emergency due to warehouse fire

Los Angeles was under a state of emergency Saturday as fire crews fought a days-long battle against a stubborn warehouse blaze that has filled the air with acrid black smoke.

Iran World Cup travel restrictions to be eased, says coach

Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei said Saturday he has been told US travel restrictions on his World Cup team will finally be eased for their third group game, but blasted the treatment they have received so far for damaging their on-field performance.