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NEWS

HK ranked global No. 2 Muslim-friendly destination, rising for the second consecutive year

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong has claimed second place for "Muslim-friendly Destination of the Year" among non-Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (non-OIC) destinations in the Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI), moving up one spot from last year.

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The achievement, which marks a rise in the rankings for the second consecutive year, was announced at the annual "Halal in Travel Awards" ceremony held in Singapore on Thursday (June 18).

Ocean Park Hong Kong, Dorsett Tsuen Wan Hong Kong and Kai Tak Cruise Terminal were 
also recognised as Muslim-friendly Attraction, Hotel and Transport Hub of the Year respectively.

Meanwhile, "Jelajah Hong Kong," a promotional campaign targeting Southeast Asian Muslim markets launched by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), was awarded the "Halal Travel Marketing Campaign of the Year."

“The HKTB will continue to advance its ‘accreditation, education, and promotion’ strategy, maintaining close partnerships with the travel trade, the F&B sector, and other tourism-related industries to encourage the introduction of more Muslim-friendly facilities and catering options,” HKTB chairman Peter Lam Kin-ngok said.

Lam further noted that such measures will help promote Muslim tourism, establish Hong Kong as a Muslim-friendly destination, and attract more visitors to the city.

Additionally, over 60 hotels, attractions, and meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions (MICE) venues have been accredited as "Muslim-friendly."

Muslim-friendly DestinationGlobal Muslim Travel Index

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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