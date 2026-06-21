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NEWS

Immersing in motherland’s culture key to youth’s national identity, says Alice Mak

NEWS
21 mins ago
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Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak Mei-kuen emphasized that participation in the Public Fuxi Commemoration Ceremony allows Hong Kong youth to immerse themselves in the motherland's history and culture, thereby enhancing their sense of national identity.

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Mak made the remarks on Sunday (June 21) during her attendance at the memorial ceremony for Fuxi, regarded as a mythological ancestor of the Chinese nation, held in Tianshui, Gansu province. Participating in the grand ceremony profoundly highlighted the shared roots and cultural heritage of the Chinese people, Mak said.

Noting that Hong Kong youths were invited to join the delegation, Mak emphasized that allowing the younger generation to experience the nation's rich history and rapid development firsthand will strengthen their sense of national identity and pride in Chinese culture.

During her stay in Tianshui, Mak also met with Xu Qifang, Executive Deputy Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office.

She departed for Fujian province in the afternoon, where she will join a government delegation for a local visit before returning to Hong Kong on Tuesday.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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