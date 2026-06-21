Four injured in four-vehicle crash at Shenzhen Bay Bridge

At least four people were injured in a four-vehicle collision involving three taxis and a private car at the Shenzhen Bay Bridge Hong Kong Port Area, resulting in several traffic lanes closures.

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The accident occurred at 2.36pm, with the private car overturned by the impact.

Rescue personnel rushed to the scene following reports of trapped passengers, but later confirmed that all individuals had managed to exit the vehicles before their arrival.

Two passengers from the private car sustained minor abrasions, while a 60-year-old male taxi driver suffered neck pain and a 74-year-old male taxi driver sustained a forehead injury. All of them remained conscious.

The police are investigating the cause of the crash.

The Transport Department stated that due to the traffic accident, part of the lanes of the slip road leading from Shenzhen Bay Bridge to Shenzhen Bay Boundary Control Point have been closed to all traffic.

Motorists are restricted to using the remaining open lanes, resulting in traffic congestion in the area.

Members of the public are advised to use other land border crossings for travel.