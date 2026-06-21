Transport Dept warns of afternoon-to-evening return peak for Dragon Boat Festival

The Transport Department (TD) anticipates an inbound peak on Sunday afternoon and evening, which marks the last day of the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, and has warned commuters to expect longer waiting times for public transport services.

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According to the TD’s social media page, passenger and vehicle traffic at land-based boundary control points (BCPs) will increase significantly as the long weekend comes to an end.

Cross-boundary travelers are urged to plan their trips early, allow sufficient travel time, and avoid traveling during peak hours as far as possible.

They should also heed the latest information broadcasts at major stations and BCPs, the TD added.

Furthermore, authorities reminded the public to use the Security Bureau's "Easy Boundary" one-stop immigration clearance platform, or the TD's "HKeMobility" app, to easily access real-time information on various land-based BCPs.



