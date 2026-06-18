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NEWS

Driver escapes stalled car as flash flood submerges vehicle in Tuen Mun

NEWS
52 mins ago
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A driver made a narrow escape on Thursday afternoon after sudden flash floods trapped her inside her vehicle in Tuen Mun amid a day of rapidly escalating rainstorm warnings.

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At around noon today, the woman was driving along Yick Yuen Road when a sudden torrent of muddy yellow water swept down a low-lying area opposite a construction site.

The rising water quickly rushed into her car, causing the engine to stall and prompting her to make a decision to abandon the vehicle, while the car was almost fully submerged shortly after she got out.

Images circulating on social media showed the black private car—which carried dual Hong Kong and Mainland Chinese license plates—trapped and tilted forward in waist-deep water.

Subsequent photos captured the water rising even higher, leaving only the wide-open trunk of the submerged car visible above the deluge.

The Hong Kong Observatory had earlier upgraded the alert to a black rainstorm warning signal at 12.55pm following successive amber and red warnings.

While that signal was temporarily lowered in the afternoon, the observatory reissued the Black Rainstorm warning at 6.35pm as torrential downpours continued to batter the city.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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17-06-2026 17:26 HKT
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