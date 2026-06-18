Night Recap - June 18, 2026

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HKO reissues Black Rainstorm Warning as torrential downpours exceed 70mm per hour

The Hong Kong Observatory issued a Black Rainstorm Warning Signal for the second time at 6.35pm on Thursday, warning residents that torrential rain exceeding 70 millimeters per hour is falling or expected to fall generally across the territory.

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Govt exploring flexible minimum trip quotas for ride-hailing vehicles, Mabel Chan says

The government will actively explore flexible methods to calculate minimum trip requirements for ride-hailing vehicles, Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mabel Chan said on Thursday.

Torrential rain triggers severe flooding across New Territories

Severe flooding battered multiple districts across the New Territories on Thursday as the black rainstorm warning signal took effect, leaving residents stranded and transforming village pathways into rushing rivers.

Hong Kong universities climb QS rankings with Asia’s strongest gains

Hong Kong recorded Asia’s highest improvement rate in the QS World University Rankings 2027 for the second consecutive year, with seven ranked institutions climbing the table.

Grieving families identify off-duty firefighter and wife Killed in Tsing Sha Highway crash

Relatives of an off-duty firefighter and his wife who died in a devastating car accident on the Tsing Sha Highway Tuesday night have formally identified their bodies at a local mortuary.

Business Today

Towngas to raise basic tariff by 4.4 percent to 1.25 HK cents/MJ from August 1

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company, also known as Towngas, said on Thursday that it has consulted the Environment and Ecology Bureau regarding its plans to raise its basic tariff by 4.4 percent to 1.25 HK cents per megajoule, effective August 1.

Trump says Apple to partner with Intel on US chip design, production

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post on Thursday that Apple has agreed to work with Intel to design and manufacture its chips in the United States.

Huawei CFO's admissions can be used against company at criminal trial, US judge rules

A top Huawei executive's admission that the Chinese telecom company illegally conducted business in Iran can be used in the upcoming U.S. trial against Huawei, according to a judge's ruling filed in Brooklyn federal court on Tuesday.

HKMA says Fed rate hold meets market view, warns on Hong Kong interest rate risks

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority backed the US Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates on hold and reminded the public to carefully manage interest rate risk when making decisions about property purchases, investments, or borrowing.

HSBC's Australia unit faces A$35 million penalty over scam protection failures

HSBC's Australia unit has admitted to serious failures in protecting customers from scams and could face an A$35 million (HK$193 million) penalty pending court approval, Australia's corporate regulator said on Thursday.

World/China

Three Saudi-flagged supertankers sail through Hormuz after Iran deal signed, data shows

Three Saudi-flagged supertankers with six million barrels of crude onboard sailed through the Strait of Hormuz hours after U.S. President Donald Trump signed a deal with Iran over an end to their war, ship tracking data showed on Thursday.

From Australia to Europe, countries move to curb children's social media access

Australia in December became the world's first country to ban social media for children under 16, blocking them from platforms including TikTok, Alphabet's GOOGL.O YouTube and Meta's META.O Instagram and Facebook.

UN nuclear watchdog chief welcomes Iran-US peace deal, says technical work starts now

The United Nations nuclear watchdog on Thursday welcomed the interim peace deal signed by Washington and Iran, saying it would now be involved in technical discussions to implement the agreement.

China announces measures to promote AI integration with consumption

China's commerce ministry has announced measures to promote the application of artificial intelligence in the consumption sector, for both products and services, state broadcaster CCTV said on Thursday.

South Korea's Lee leaves G7 with Trump's pen after talks about peace on the peninsula

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung left the G7 summit in France with the souvenir of a pen from U.S. President Donald Trump and the promise of a golf game after a dinner discussion he described as making progress over the issue of North Korea.