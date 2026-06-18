Man Kam To boundary control point suspended after torrential rains flood Shenzhen Port facilities

Cross-border travel has been heavily disrupted on Thursday as the Man Kam To boundary control point temporarily suspended all passenger and cargo clearance services until further notice due to severe flooding.

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The Transport Department announced the emergency closure after receiving urgent notifications from Shenzhen authorities stating that torrential rainstorms had flooded several critical facilities at the boundary crossing.

As a direct result of the sudden shutdown, all cross-border bus services operating through Man Kam To have been immediately halted, with transport operators posting notices at terminals to inform affected passengers of the service suspensions.

To minimize travel chaos, the department has put alternative transit arrangements into place for other cross-boundary travelers.

All cross-border buses, taxis, private cars, and goods vehicles that hold a valid regular Man Kam To quota and the necessary closed road permits are permitted to redirect their journeys and use alternative land boundary checkpoints to enter Shenzhen.

Officials are urging all motorists to remain calm, drive with extreme caution, and strictly follow the instructions of law enforcement personnel stationed on-site.