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Govt exploring flexible minimum trip quotas for ride-hailing vehicles, Mabel Chan says

NEWS
20 mins ago
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(Mable Chan/File photo)
(Mable Chan/File photo)

The government will actively explore flexible ways to calculate the minimum trip requirements for ride-hailing vehicles, Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mabel Chan said on Thursday.

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Her remarks were made in response to concerns raised by lawmakers regarding a proposed mandate. Under the draft policy, ride-hailing vehicles must complete a specified number of monthly trips to qualify for license renewal.

The lawmakers questioned whether special arrangements would be granted if a driver fails to meet the quota due to traffic accidents, vehicle maintenance, or injuries.

Chan noted that the trips could be calculated on a daily basis, while drivers could be allowed to average out their trips over the license's validity period to make up for any shortfalls, instead of facing a strict monthly quota.

The government plans to study these flexible approaches further to help vehicle owners meet compliance standards based on their individual circumstances. The finalized trip requirements will be published in a future official notice.

During the same session, lawmakers questioned whether the application process for the newly mandated electronic ride-hailing permits would be integrated into the government's existing "e-Licensing" platform.

Commissioner for Transport Winnie Tse Wing-yee responded that the department is currently building a new backend system and will launch a dedicated website specifically for ride-hailing applications.

The new electronic permits will be fully integrated into this upcoming system, Tse added.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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17-06-2026 17:26 HKT
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