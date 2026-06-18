Morning Recap - June 18, 2026

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Man attacked, robbed of $7 million worth of gold at airport car park

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A man returning to Hong Kong was attacked by multiple knife-wielding assailants at the airport's car park and robbed of about 6 kilograms of gold worth about HK$7 million, police said.

Crane operator dies after being crushed by machinery in Tuen Mun recycling yard

A 65-year-old man died on Wednesday after being crushed by machinery at a recycling yard in Tuen Mun, police said.

Customs seizes 110,000 illicit cigarettes at airport hotel, arrests 3 including 2 passengers from Japan

Hong Kong Customs arrested three men at an airport hotel on Wednesday after seizing about 109,600 illicit cigarettes worth about HK$500,000, with a duty value of about HK$360,000, authorities said.

New 3,000-unit pilot lets HOS owners rent to white-form applicants premium-free

Owners of subsidised home ownership flats may be allowed to rent out their units to eligible white-form applicants without paying a premium starting in September under a two-year pilot scheme with a quota of 3,000 units, the Housing Authority proposed on Thursday.

Man, 36, arrested for sexually assaulting 4 intoxicated men in bars and filming attacks

A 36-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly targeting intoxicated men in bar districts, taking them to guesthouses and stairwells to sexually assault them and filming the attacks between August 2025 and June 2026, police said.

World/China News

The 14-point U.S.-Iran pact as read by U.S. official

The United States on Wednesday read out the text of the interim U.S.-Iran agreement to halt the war in Iran and open the Strait of Hormuz.

Photo: Reuters

US, Iran could sign ceasefire deal as soon as tonight to reopen Strait of Hormuz, Axios reports

The US and Iran, along with mediating parties, are discussing moving up the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding as early as Wednesday night, which would immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz, according to an Axios report.

Photo: Reuters

(Video) Zhejiang bus driver dies of heart attack after braking to save 12 passengers

A 43-year-old bus driver in Zhejiang province died of a heart attack while driving on Monday night, but not before successfully braking the bus to avoid a rear-end collision and protecting all 12 passengers on board, local media reported.

Market

Wall Street closes lower on Fed rate hike bets

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed down by more than 1% on Wednesday, as traders bet that the Federal Reserve's next move would be a rate hike after new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh highlighted the need to tame inflation and other policy makers projected rising interest rates later this year.

Fed begins Warsh era by keeping rates on hold, sees one hike later this year

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday, but policymakers expect a hike in borrowing costs later this year amid growing concerns about inflation lodged above the U.S. central bank's 2% target.

Photo: Reuters

Sports

Portugal held to 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their World Cup opener

Portugal and their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo were left frustrated after Democratic Republic of Congofought back to earn a 1-1 draw on Wednesday in the African nation's return to the World Cupstage after 52 years.

Photo: Reuters

Editorial

The twilight of Western unity: how the Evian G7 summit exposed a fractured bloc

This year's G7 summit in Evian, France, has been starkly defined by widening rifts both outside and inside the resort walls.

Photo: Reuters

Opinion

The silver pharaoh: unveiling Egypt's forgotten treasure | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai

Undoubtedly, the visual memory of anyone fascinated by ancient Egyptian civilization is inextricably linked to the dazzling golden mask of the young King Tutankhamun. The allure of this mask, coupled with the discovery of his fully intact tomb, has overshadowed nearly every other artefact, no matter how extraordinary.