(Video) Zhejiang bus driver dies of heart attack after braking to save 12 passengers

A 43-year-old bus driver in Zhejiang province died of a heart attack while driving on Monday night, but not before successfully braking the bus to avoid a rear-end collision and protecting all 12 passengers on board, local media reported.

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Zhou Yu, a driver with 22 years of experience and 340,000 kilometres of accident-free driving, suffered a sudden heart attack while driving a university shuttle bus in Zhoushan. He managed to bring the vehicle to a complete stop before losing consciousness.

Police and paramedics arrived at the scene to find Zhou unconscious. Despite efforts to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead. The hospital diagnosed acute coronary syndrome leading to myocardial infarction.

Zhou had a clean driving record with no accidents over his 22-year career, according to reports.