Firefighter who saved life last week dies with wife in Tsing Sha Highway car accident

The two passengers killed in Tuesday night's crash on Tsing Sha Highway have been identified as a married couple, with the male victim an off-duty firefighter attached to Kwun Tong Fire Station, police said.

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A tragic car accident on Tsing Sha Highway claimed the lives of a married couple on Tuesday night. The male victim has been identified as an off-duty firefighter attached to Kwun Tong Fire Station, police said.

The couple, aged 38 and 35, was traveling by taxi from Yuen Long to Ngau Tau Kok when the accident occurred. Both victims were thrown from the vehicle during the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

Just last week, the 38-year-old male victim, surnamed Cheung, had made headlines for his heroism when, while off-duty, he rescued a man in his 60s who had fallen into the sea at the Kwun Tong public pier.

His colleagues expressed deep sorrow at his passing and praised his unwavering dedication and courage as a firefighter.

Police are investigating whether the couple was wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The case is now under investigation by the New Territories South traffic special investigation team.