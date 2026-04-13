US, Iran could sign ceasefire deal as soon as tonight to reopen Strait of Hormuz, Axios reports

The US and Iran, along with mediating parties, are discussing moving up the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding as early as Wednesday night, which would immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz, according to an Axios report.

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The parties had been set to sign the MoU on Friday, but a mediating diplomat and a second source familiar with the talks told Axios the deal could be signed electronically by Wednesday evening. Once signed, the US would release the full text of the agreement, and the parts concerning the Strait of Hormuz would take immediate effect.

The diplomatic source said the timetable was accelerated because both sides had already agreed on the issue. Iran has demanded the MoU text remain secret until the formal signing, a source familiar with the discussions told Axios.

US Vice President JD Vance said the Trump administration had pushed Pakistan, one of the mediators, to release the text earlier. "They've asked us not to release the full text for a little while; it'll come out at the latest on Friday," Vance told CBS. "We're actually trying to push them to get it out today because we want to tell the American people what's in this deal."