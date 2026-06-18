logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
OPINION
breadcrumb-arrow
INSIGHTS

The silver pharaoh: unveiling Egypt’s forgotten treasure | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai

INSIGHTS
16 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Undoubtedly, the visual memory of anyone fascinated by ancient Egyptian civilization is inextricably linked to the dazzling golden mask of the young King Tutankhamun. The allure of this mask, coupled with the discovery of his fully intact tomb, has overshadowed nearly every other artefact, no matter how extraordinary.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Yet, hidden in the shadows lies a treasure of equal magnitude but lesser fame, the pure silver sarcophagus of King Psusennes I. Defying the tradition of using gold, which ancient Egyptians believed represented the flesh of the gods, this king chose silver, symbolizing the gods’ bones, to craft his eternal resting place. In 1939, a remarkable archaeological discovery unfolded in Tanis, in Egypt’s eastern Delta. The popular belief that Tutankhamun’s tomb is the only intact resting place ever found is not entirely accurate. There, French archaeologist Pierre Montet unearthed the pristine, perfectly preserved royal necropolis of the 21st and 22nd Dynasties.

Alongside lavish funerary furniture and heavy stone sarcophagi, four golden death masks, strikingly similar to Tutankhamun’s, were found resting upon the royal mummies. However, the crown jewel remains the silver sarcophagus of King Psusennes, safely nested within an inner black granite sarcophagus and an outer pink granite one. This artifact is exceptionally significant because silver was far rarer than gold in ancient Egypt. Unearthing a complete, pure silver coffin is a staggering, unparalleled discovery that offers a rare glimpse into royal wealth. The king’s face is elegantly sculpted, highlighted by delicate gilding around the headdress and the royal serpent on his forehead.

Tragically, the outbreak of World War II eclipsed this monumental find, denying it the profound global fame and attention it truly deserved. But the time has finally come to recognize its extraordinary legacy. Today, resting quietly in the Egyptian Museum, this masterpiece stands as a silent witness to the “Silver King,” the monarch who chose to slumber into eternity embraced by the bones of the gods.

Amjad Refai is the director of the Arabic Programme at the University of Hong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Dear You moves beyond language and to Thailand | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan
INSIGHTS
17-06-2026 04:50 HKT
AI race nears dangerous tipping point as Anthropic calls for global pause | Fongmula | Francis Fong
INSIGHTS
16-06-2026 01:57 HKT
The ritual of the rainfall: vinyl, cigars, and the art of the pause | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary
INSIGHTS
16-06-2026 01:55 HKT
Andy Burnham (left) with Prime Minister Keir Starmer (right) at 10 Downing Street, 9 July 2024. Photo: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street (Open Government Licence v3.0).
Can Burnham Beat Reform? The By-Election That Could Decide Labour’s Future
INSIGHTS
15-06-2026 15:31 HKT
November midterms shaping up to be nasty battle | American Lens | Michael Chugani
INSIGHTS
15-06-2026 05:02 HKT
‘The Deal’ with Iran: mere MoU or a binding agreement? | Cash Call | Andrew Wong
INSIGHTS
15-06-2026 04:56 HKT
File Photo
Right to a trial without a jury | To The Point | Cheng Huan
INSIGHTS
15-06-2026 00:07 HKT
Nurturing and promoting civil education to our future pillars | The Weekly Reformer | Roden Tong
INSIGHTS
12-06-2026 05:06 HKT
Building bridges: Clement Yeung and the quiet ties between Hong Kong and Indonesia
INSIGHTS
11-06-2026 15:31 HKT
Does AI save costs? The artificial intelligence budget crisis explained | Zero Shot Inference | Allen Au
INSIGHTS
11-06-2026 00:34 HKT
logo
(Video) 2 passengers thrown from taxi and killed in Tsing Sha Highway crash
NEWS
17-06-2026 01:37 HKT
Firefighter who saved life last week dies with wife in Tsing Sha Highway car accident
NEWS
15 hours ago
How Lionel Messi defies age: The extreme discipline behind the 38-year-old legend's longevity
WELLNESS
16-06-2026 21:10 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.