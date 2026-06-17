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NEWS

Man robbed of $30,000 in Tuen Mun car park attack

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(file photo)
(file photo)

A man was robbed of HK$30,000 after being assaulted by three suspects at a car park in Tuen Mun on Wednesday morning (Jun 17).

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Police received a report at 9.21am that the victim had been attacked outside Leung Chi House at Leung King Estate after parking his vehicle.

Three men allegedly approached and punched him before snatching HK$30,000 in cash and fleeing the scene.

The victim sustained minor injuries and called police for assistance.

The case has been classified as robbery, and officers are searching for the three suspects.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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