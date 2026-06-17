HK film producer Raymond Wong begins 5-month prison term after voluntarily revoking bail

Well-known film producer and actor Raymond Wong Pak-ming was ordered to begin serving a five-month prison sentence immediately on Wednesday after the court approved his application to revoke his bail.

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The 80-year-old was previously convicted of sharing insider information with his sister to trade shares of Pegasus Entertainment. In addition to his prison term, he was fined over HK$99,000 and ordered to pay about HK$374,000 for the Securities and Futures Commission’s investigation costs.

The filmmaker had been released on a HK$200,000 bail pending an appeal against his conviction. However, he appeared at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts today to voluntarily withdraw his bail.

In a written note submitted to the court, Wong indicated that while he intends to pursue an appeal of his conviction, he has decided to withdraw his bail application at this stage and has consented to begin serving his sentence effective immediately. Magistrate Ko Wai-hung granted the application.