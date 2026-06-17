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Police stage large-scale anti-terror drill at airport and Tung Chung ahead of major international events

NEWS
21 mins ago
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The police conducted a major inter-departmental counter-terrorism and emergency exercise at Hong Kong International Airport and Tung Chung from Tuesday night into the early hours of Wednesday (June 17), in preparation to bolster the city’s preparedness for several high-profile international conferences scheduled later this year. 

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The drill simulated a scenario where global delegations arrive in Hong Kong, while armed terrorists attack members of the public and plant suspicious objects inside an airport passenger terminal. Concurrently, a series of knife attacks against pedestrians and a large-scale power outage occurred at a large shopping mall in nearby Tung Chung. 

Mobilizing over 1,400 personnel from various government departments and organizations, the exercise comprehensively tested coordination in critical areas. 

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These include immediate tactical intervention, emergency response, triage and emergency medical treatment of casualties, handling of suspicious objects, response to power failures, and management of affected persons. 

The city will host three international conferences, including the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Finance Ministers' Meeting 2026, the 94th INTERPOL General Assembly, and the XXVIII Association of National Olympic Committees General Assembly. 

Police stressed they will continue to maintain close liaison with relevant government departments and stakeholders, robustly implement security measures, and continuously review contingency plans to ensure meticulous preparation for the smooth running of these high-profile events.

policeanti-terror drill

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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