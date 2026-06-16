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NEWS

CityUHK leaps to 47th globally in U.S. News & World Report Best Global Universities Ranking

NEWS
1 hour ago

by

Rina Wang

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City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) has made a significant leap in the latest U.S. News & World Report Best Global Universities Rankings, rising seven spots to secure 47th place worldwide.

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Among more than 2,600 universities evaluated globally, CityUHK is now ranked ninth in Asia and third in Hong Kong. Ten of its academic disciplines lead among local institutions, while 15 subjects have earned places in the global top 50.

The university achieved particular distinction with six subjects—materials science, physical chemistry, condensed matter physics, energy and fuels, nanoscience and nanotechnology, and optics—securing spots in the world’s top 10. Other disciplines such as engineering, computer science, artificial intelligence, and civil engineering were also recognized among the world's top 50.

The university also earned a 7th place global ranking in the indicator measuring the share of its publications among the world's 10 percent most cited.

Chun-Sing Lee, acting president of CityUHK, said the rise in rankings reflects the university's sustained advancement in teaching and research. He added that the institution will continue to drive educational innovation and contribute to the city's development as an international higher education hub.

CityUHK

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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