Night Recap - August 2, 2026

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Lai Ka-ying witnesses world's first double-generation rice harvest on Tiangong space station

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Hong Kong's first payload specialist Lai Ka-ying, who is aboard China's Tiangong space station with other Shenzhou-23 astronauts, has harvested rice grown in orbit. This marked the world's first "two consecutive generations of cultivation" for space-grown rice.

HK-named Typhoon Dolphin surges to new strength, neighboring system likely in its grasp

Super Typhoon Dolphin is surging to new strength after three eyewall replacement cycles, with forecasters warning that a nearby tropical depression Kujira could be "swallowed" by the system.

Joint consultation begins for HK's Five-Year Plan and Policy Address

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said on Sunday that the first simultaneous consultation for both the city’s first Five-Year Plan and his annual Policy Address is “especially meaningful.” He pledged to listen to feedback from residents.

Free sports facilities draw crowds on ‘Sport For All Day’ despite complaints

Hong Kong residents flocked to public recreational facilities on Sunday for "Sport For All Day," praising the free-access initiative while some regular users complained of booking difficulties.

59-year-old triathlon participant dies after suspected drowning during Tai Po race

A 59-year-old man died after suspected drowning during a triathlon event in Tai Mei Tuk, Tai Po, on Sunday (Aug 2).

Business Today

Hong Kong lifts 2026 GDP forecast, offshore CGB Futures debut August 3

The revised full-year economic growth forecast, to be released in mid-August, will be raised from the initial range, but the growth remains subject to geopolitical developments, US interest rates, and other uncertainties, said Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po.

Japan to announce Tokyo, Washington took joint action on yen, sources say

Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama will announce on Monday that Tokyo and Washington took joint action in the currency market to arrest the yen's slide to 40-year lows, two Japanese government officials told Reuters.

AI keeps consumer prices high in 'RAMaggedon' chip crunch

Print-outs of articles about the global memory chip shortage are pinned beside a price list at a Hong Kong computer shop, offering an explanation to confused customers feeling the pinch.

Xiaomi raises prices on multiple flagship phone models by 300 to 500 yuan starting Sunday

Xiaomi (1810) has raised the prices of several flagship smartphone models by 300 to 500 yuan (HK$348.5 to 580.84) starting Sunday, according to mainland media reports citing Xiaomi Mall.

Northern Metropolis as international I&T hub will offer vast opportunities for youth, Kevin Choi says

The Northern Metropolis is set to become a "new international innovation and technology city" offering local youth unprecedented opportunities to thrive, Permanent Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Kevin Choi Kit-ming said.

World/China

Trump says US, Israel to hold off on Iran strikes

President Donald Trump said Saturday that the United States and Israel had agreed to hold off on any new strikes on Iran -- provided a deal to end the months-long conflict is quickly reached.

South Korea records its highest-ever temperature of 42.5C

South Korea registered on Sunday its highest temperature since records began more than a century ago, according to the state weather agency.

China's central bank pledges timely policy tool adjustment

China's central bank pledged to adjust monetary policy tools in a timely manner and facilitate panda bond issuance, a statement showed on Sunday.

Landslide death toll rises in China's Gansu Province as heavy rains continue

Flash floods in Gansu Province in China's northwest last week killed 25 people and injured 23 more, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday, raising earlier death tolls.