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San Tin Technopole could offer competitive land prices for development, says Sunny Chai

NEWS
24 mins ago
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Sunny Chai (File)
Sunny Chai (File)

As infrastructure work heads towards completion next year, San Tin Technopole chairman Sunny Chai Ngai-chiu has expressed confidence in its land price competitiveness with those across the border.

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Chai offered an update on the science hub on a TV program amid worries that high land prices in the Northern Metropolis would stall technology development. He also highlighted there are a lot of ongoing plans for the hub, including public housing, subsidized homes, private projects, schools, and a university town.

Citing the data park in Sandy Ridge as an example, Chai anticipated that the San Tin Technopole could offer flexible land prices under policy support, enabling "head-to-head" competition with the Shenshan Special Cooperation Zone.

As for the Northern Metropolis's four major development zones, Chai explained that each will have its own distinct focus. "For instance, the Lok Ma Chau Loop will concentrate on life sciences, whereas San Tin Technopole handles the mid-to-downstream advanced manufacturing, including microelectronics and new energy, together forming an integrated industrial chain rather than competing,” he said.

With over 87 hectares to explore at the Hong Kong park of the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Zone, Chai indicated that life sciences does not necessarily have to be the main focus, but there are potential opportunities beyond that.

Holding advantages with Shenzhen right next door, Chai added that the loop could leverage the flows of people, goods, capital, and information.

Given that infrastructure work, including roads and utilities, at San Tin Technopole is set to be completed by next year, he hoped that tax incentives would be introduced to attract more technology companies to set up operations in the area.

Sunny ChaiSan Tin Technopole

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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