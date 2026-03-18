CityUHK named world's most international university for third straight year

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600 CityUHK runners unite for HK Marathon in display of team spirit
18-01-2026 17:55 HKT
Building Tomorrow’s Chips from the Ground Up
05-12-2025 12:00 HKT
Cooling the World without Electricity
05-12-2025 11:45 HKT
Hong Kong Chu Hai College pushes for university status
11-03-2026 18:20 HKT
Over 10 local secondary schools embrace French language
09-03-2026 10:17 HKT
HKBU to host international symposium on AI and Communication
08-03-2026 18:59 HKT
Behind the curtain: HKAPA opens doors for a day of art and creativity
07-03-2026 09:30 HKT
Anchors Academy completes K-12 blueprint with St Bees School UK
03-03-2026 11:29 HKT