Observatory warns of widespread heavy rain on Sun evening

The Hong Kong Observatory has urged the public to stay on alert, warning that widespread heavy rain is expected to batter the city over the coming hours.

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The forecaster issued a special weather tip at 5.50pm on Sunday regarding the imminent downpours, following the cancellation of the Amber Rainstorm Warning Signal at 1pm.

The unsettled weather is being driven by a broad trough of low pressure and an active southerly airstream, which are currently bringing thunderstorms to the Guangdong coast and the northern part of the South China Sea.



Besides, the tropical cyclone over the seas east of the Philippines will move towards the vicinity of Luzon and linger over the region in the next couple of days.

Looking ahead to Monday, the Observatory forecasts mainly cloudy skies with occasional showers and thunderstorms, which will be heavy at times initially. Temperatures are expected to range between 25 and 29 degrees.

The showers and thunderstorms will persist into early Tuesday before giving way to sunny intervals, while weather is expected to become very hot in the latter part of the week.