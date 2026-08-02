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Northern Metropolis as international I&T hub will offer vast opportunities for youth, Kevin Choi says

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Northern Metropolis is set to become a "new international innovation and technology city" offering local youth unprecedented opportunities to thrive, Permanent Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Kevin Choi Kit-ming said.

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His remarks came as the nation's 15th Five-Year Plan supports Hong Kong's development as an I&T hub under the new industrial blueprint of South-North dual engine (finance and IT).

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Hong Kong Northern Metropolis Outstanding Youth Association, Choi expressed gratitude to the association for aligning with the government's development plans and building a key platform for youth exchange and growth.

Choi emphasized that young people play a pivotal role in this technological evolution as the pillars of society's future, and he expressed confidence that the ongoing construction of the Northern Metropolis will provide youth with a larger stage to pursue their dreams.

Referring to key infrastructure, he noted that the Hong Kong Park of the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Co-operation Zone opened in December of last year.

It aims to become a world-class sci-tech innovation hub linking the mainland with global markets, thereby cultivating new growth drivers for the city and fueling high-quality economic development.

Furthermore, San Tin Technopole Company Limited was established in June to drive the development of 210 hectares of dedicated I&T land.

Choi added that the project and the Hong Kong Park in the Loop will form a synergistic link connecting research and development, anchoring Hong Kong's future I&T landscape from their positions at the heart of the Northern Metropolis.

Northern MetropolisKevin Choi

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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