Watchdog launches data privacy academy to groom global talent

Hong Kong’s privacy watchdog has launched the Hong Kong International Data Privacy Academy, aiming to make it a flagship training platform as the city faces growing data protection challenges in the age of artificial intelligence.

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The Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data announced the establishment of the academy on Tuesday. It said the platform will provide public lectures, workshops and forums to help develop privacy protection expertise and support Hong Kong’s goal of becoming a hub for high-end international talent.

The launch came as the PCPD marks its 30th anniversary.

Privacy Commissioner Ada Chung Lai-ling said the office received about 250 complaints a year when it was founded three decades ago. The figure has since risen nearly 20-fold to about 5,000 complaints annually.

Privacy Commissioner Ada Chung Lai-ling.

Compliance actions have also increased from 81 a year to nearly 800, reflecting that privacy protection is of paramount importance, Chung said.

She added that privacy was still a relatively new concept when the office was established, but has now become an essential part of daily life.

The launch ceremony was held at Kowloon Shangri-La on this morning, alongside the Privacy Protection Summit, which discussed the impact of AI on global privacy protection and the national privacy protection framework.

Speaking at the event, Chung said the PCPD has launched compliance checks, issued relevant guidelines, and organized talks and workshops to help organizations use AI in a responsible manner.

She said the office had also signed or renewed memoranda of understanding with several organizations during the forum.

Chung added that the PCPD will support the country’s efforts to balance innovation and technology development with security safeguards, while working to implement Hong Kong’s first five-year plan in the field.

Attendees at the summit included Liu Chunhua, Director-General of the Department of Law of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, and Li Yongsheng, Deputy Commissioner of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong.

More than 400 privacy protection experts and representatives of regulatory bodies from Hong Kong, the mainland and overseas also attended.

Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok said the PCPD has fulfilled its regulatory duties over the years while promoting responsible innovation, helping strengthen public confidence in privacy protection amid the development of new technologies.

Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok.

Lam said no jurisdiction can tackle privacy challenges alone, stressing that cooperation is essential. He added that events such as the summit help explore emerging trends in privacy regulation.

He also noted that last year’s Budget earmarked HK$1 billion for the establishment of the Hong Kong Institute of Artificial Intelligence to promote upstream AI research and development, downstream commercialization and application scenarios.

Lam said the institute will fully commence operation later this year. It will promote AI research and industrial applications in Hong Kong, formulate AI standards, build a cross-sector and cross-regional AI cooperation platform, and support the standardization and safe application of AI.

