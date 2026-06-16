Causeway Bay hair salon hit by retaliation, alleged urination and water-spitting

A hair salon in Causeway Bay has been dealing with repeated disturbances just three months after opening, including an alleged case of public urination and a later incident in which a man reportedly returned to the scene and spat water in apparent retaliation after being asked to leave.

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According to Sing Tao Probe, a sister publication of The Standard, the salon is located at street level in Causeway Bay Plaza 1, with its entrance accessed via a shared stairwell. The salon said the space has increasingly been used by members of the public to eat, rest or loiter, despite repeated warnings.

In video footage posted on social media, a woman was seen crouching in the stairwell for several seconds, while a man nearby appeared to keep watch. A wet patch was later found at the scene, which the salon believed to be urine.

In a separate incident a few days later, a man was seen sitting in the stairwell eating before being asked to leave by staff. About two hours later, he allegedly returned with a bottle of water, drank from it and then spat the liquid back into the stairwell before leaving.

The salon owner said similar incidents have occurred frequently since relocating to the site in March, adding that strangers using the stairwell for dining or resting has become a recurring issue, sometimes happening every few days.

Despite putting up notices stating the area is under 24-hour CCTV surveillance and is private property, the behavior has reportedly continued.

To curb further disruptions, the salon has installed an automatic doorbell sensor to alert staff when someone enters the stairwell and has stepped up monitoring to deter future incidents.