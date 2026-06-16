Mainland expects 2.2m daily border crossings during Dragon Boat Festival

Mainland authorities expect an average of 2.2 million passenger trips a day through immigration control points during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, with the single-day peak set to exceed 2.35 million.

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The National Immigration Administration said passenger traffic at land ports near Hong Kong and Macau is expected to rise noticeably during the holiday, as dragon boat races and large-scale events across Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau coincide with cross-border travel and visits to hometowns.

Among major Shenzhen ports, Lo Wu is expected to handle an average of 260,000 passenger trips a day, while Futian and Shenzhen Bay are forecast to record 240,000 and 200,000 daily trips respectively.

The administration has instructed border inspection authorities across the country to strengthen monitoring of passenger flows, analyze traffic trends at control points and issue timely alerts on peak periods.

It said efforts will be made to ensure smooth and efficient clearance for travelers during the holiday period.

