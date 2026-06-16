logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Mainland expects 2.2m daily border crossings during Dragon Boat Festival

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Mainland authorities expect an average of 2.2 million passenger trips a day through immigration control points during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, with the single-day peak set to exceed 2.35 million.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The National Immigration Administration said passenger traffic at land ports near Hong Kong and Macau is expected to rise noticeably during the holiday, as dragon boat races and large-scale events across Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau coincide with cross-border travel and visits to hometowns.

Among major Shenzhen ports, Lo Wu is expected to handle an average of 260,000 passenger trips a day, while Futian and Shenzhen Bay are forecast to record 240,000 and 200,000 daily trips respectively.

The administration has instructed border inspection authorities across the country to strengthen monitoring of passenger flows, analyze traffic trends at control points and issue timely alerts on peak periods.

It said efforts will be made to ensure smooth and efficient clearance for travelers during the holiday period.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Watchdog launches data privacy academy to groom global talent
NEWS
23 mins ago
Xia Baolong tours Hung Shui Kiu and Yuen Long housing projects on first day of HK visit
NEWS
23 mins ago
Causeway Bay hair salon hit by retaliation, alleged urination and water-spitting
NEWS
47 mins ago
Ex-CUHK Medical Centre rehab head charged over service fee fraud
NEWS
50 mins ago
(Online photo)
Wandering dog triggers five-car pile-up on West Kowloon Corridor, no injuries reported
NEWS
51 mins ago
Woman injured after alleged attack by ex-boyfriend in Yau Ma Tei
NEWS
1 hour ago
Light van overturns on Fanling Highway
NEWS
6 hours ago
Morning Recap - June 16, 2026
NEWS
6 hours ago
High-speed rail services cancelled due to bad weather in mainland
NEWS
10 hours ago
Hardware shop fire in Mong Kok forces evacuation of 20 residents
NEWS
10 hours ago
Ocean Park crowds revive memories of its busiest days
NEWS
23 hours ago
Dozens of students fall ill after school renovation, parents suspect link to works
NEWS
15-06-2026 01:18 HKT
Intense thunderstorms and violent gusts batter HK
NEWS
15-06-2026 13:33 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.