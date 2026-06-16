Wandering dog triggers five-car pile-up on West Kowloon Corridor, no injuries reported

A wandering black dog on the West Kowloon Corridor has triggered a five-car pileup this morning. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.



Police received a report around 8.04am regarding the five-car collision on the West Kowloon Corridor toward Tsim Sha Tsui, involving a taxi, three private cars, and a seven-seater.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

According to an on-site driver, the accident was caused when he tried to swerve to avoid the wandering dog along the highway, setting off a chain reaction involving four other vehicles.

Online photos also captured the same black dog appearing frightened and darting along the Tsing Kwai Highway and near the West Kowloon Corridor close to Nam Cheong Station.

Officers arrived shortly and briefly blocked lanes to catch the dog, but it escaped before they could succeed.

The investigation is ongoing.