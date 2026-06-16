logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Wandering dog triggers five-car pile-up on West Kowloon Corridor, no injuries reported

NEWS
51 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(Online photo)
(Online photo)

A wandering black dog on the West Kowloon Corridor has triggered a five-car pileup this morning. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. 
 
Police received a report around 8.04am regarding the five-car collision on the West Kowloon Corridor toward Tsim Sha Tsui, involving a taxi, three private cars, and a seven-seater. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

According to an on-site driver, the accident was caused when he tried to swerve to avoid the wandering dog along the highway, setting off a chain reaction involving four other vehicles.  

Online photos also captured the same black dog appearing frightened and darting along the Tsing Kwai Highway and near the West Kowloon Corridor close to Nam Cheong Station. 

Officers arrived shortly and briefly blocked lanes to catch the dog, but it escaped before they could succeed. 

The investigation is ongoing.

West Kowloon Corridorfive-car pileup

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
logo
81-year-old taxi driver arrested after wrong-way driving on West Kowloon Corridor
NEWS
08-01-2026 04:40 HKT
Watchdog launches data privacy academy to groom global talent
NEWS
22 mins ago
Xia Baolong tours Hung Shui Kiu and Yuen Long housing projects on first day of HK visit
NEWS
23 mins ago
Causeway Bay hair salon hit by retaliation, alleged urination and water-spitting
NEWS
47 mins ago
Ex-CUHK Medical Centre rehab head charged over service fee fraud
NEWS
49 mins ago
Mainland expects 2.2m daily border crossings during Dragon Boat Festival
NEWS
1 hour ago
Woman injured after alleged attack by ex-boyfriend in Yau Ma Tei
NEWS
1 hour ago
Light van overturns on Fanling Highway
NEWS
6 hours ago
Morning Recap - June 16, 2026
NEWS
6 hours ago
High-speed rail services cancelled due to bad weather in mainland
NEWS
9 hours ago
Ocean Park crowds revive memories of its busiest days
NEWS
23 hours ago
Dozens of students fall ill after school renovation, parents suspect link to works
NEWS
15-06-2026 01:18 HKT
Intense thunderstorms and violent gusts batter HK
NEWS
15-06-2026 13:33 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.