logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Woman injured after alleged attack by ex-boyfriend in Yau Ma Tei

NEWS
11 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A 32-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was allegedly assaulted by her ex-boyfriend during a dispute in Yau Ma Tei on Tuesday morning (Jun 16).

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Police received a report at about 9.12am that a woman had been attacked outside Kwong Hing Building on Canton Road.

The woman, who is non-Chinese, reportedly got into an argument with her former boyfriend over relationship problems. During the dispute, the man allegedly struck her on the head with a mobile phone and kicked her in the abdomen before fleeing the scene.

The victim called police and was taken by ambulance to Kwong Wah Hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the case and searching for the suspect.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Light van overturns on Fanling Highway
NEWS
5 hours ago
Morning Recap - June 16, 2026
NEWS
5 hours ago
High-speed rail services cancelled due to bad weather in mainland
NEWS
8 hours ago
Hardware shop fire in Mong Kok forces evacuation of 20 residents
NEWS
8 hours ago
Van fire on Yuen Long Highway, driver missing
NEWS
8 hours ago
Customs seizes $2.7m drugs at airport, 2 passengers arrested
NEWS
10 hours ago
Two arrested after gold chain snatched in Kennedy Town
NEWS
11 hours ago
Hong Kong golfer Taichi Kho clinches historic victory at International Series Morocco
NEWS
15 hours ago
(File Photo)
HK welcomes 4.46m visitors in May as Tourism Board unveils summer promotions
NEWS
16 hours ago
Heung Yee Kuk to host inaugural Northern Metropolises Marathon on Nov 1
NEWS
16 hours ago
Dozens of students fall ill after school renovation, parents suspect link to works
NEWS
15-06-2026 01:18 HKT
Ocean Park crowds revive memories of its busiest days
NEWS
22 hours ago
55 years on, Michelle Yim’s charm still lights up the stage, drawing a star-studded crowd
ENTERTAINMENT
14-06-2026 16:50 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.