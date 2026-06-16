Woman injured after alleged attack by ex-boyfriend in Yau Ma Tei

A 32-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was allegedly assaulted by her ex-boyfriend during a dispute in Yau Ma Tei on Tuesday morning (Jun 16).

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Police received a report at about 9.12am that a woman had been attacked outside Kwong Hing Building on Canton Road.

The woman, who is non-Chinese, reportedly got into an argument with her former boyfriend over relationship problems. During the dispute, the man allegedly struck her on the head with a mobile phone and kicked her in the abdomen before fleeing the scene.

The victim called police and was taken by ambulance to Kwong Wah Hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the case and searching for the suspect.