Ex-CUHK Medical Centre rehab head charged over service fee fraud

Two former senior staff members of the CUHK Medical Centre were charged by the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) over an alleged service fee fraud scheme and the illegal disclosure of an ongoing graft investigation.

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The 65-year-old first defendant, Lau Mun-cheung, the then-head of the hospital’s Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Centre and consultant physiotherapist, faces one count of fraud, one count of disclosing the identity of a person being investigated, and four counts of perverting the course of public justice.

According to the anti-graft watchdog, between July 2021 and September 2025, Lau repeatedly instructed different physiotherapists to provide clinical services to patients but falsely recorded those sessions under his own name.

By misrepresenting that he had personally conducted the consultations and treatments, Lau allegedly intended to defraud the CUHK Medical Centre into paying him professional fees.

The ICAC launched an investigation last August after receiving a complaint from the Centre.

The 51-year-old second defendant, Tang Lai-ting, the then-chief human resources officer, is accused of unlawfully disclosing to Lau that he was the subject of an ICAC investigation.

Following the leak, Lau allegedly went on to disclose his investigation status to two administrative staff members at the rehabilitation center. He is also accused of instructing four administrative employees and two physiotherapists to mislead the ICAC officers, refuse interview invitations, or destroy evidence.

Tang has been charged with one count of disclosing the identity of a person being investigated.

Both defendants have been released on bail and are scheduled to appear in the Shatin Magistrates’ Courts on Wednesday for mention.