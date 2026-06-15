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NEWS

Heung Yee Kuk to host inaugural Northern Metropolises Marathon on Nov 1

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Heung Yee Kuk will host the inaugural Northern Metropolis Marathon on November 1, offering runners a scenic route that weaves through a series of iconic landmarks across the New Territories.

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The event includes a full marathon, a half marathon, a 10-kilometer run and a 1.5-kilometer race.

Online registration for the full and half-marathon challenge categories opened on Monday at 5pm, while registration for the remaining categories will begin on Thursday.

Starting at the Heung Yee Kuk New Territories Building in Sha Tin's Shek Mun area, the full marathon course will lead participants along the picturesque Tolo Harbour Promenade.

Runners will then pass through Yuen Chau Tsai and the Lam Tsuen River in Tai Po, continuing onto the Fanling Bypass before finally crossing the finish line at the North District Sports Ground in Sheung Shui.

A post-race carnival will be held at the finish line, allowing runners to sample traditional local village delicacies.

Furthermore, the organizer has teamed up with numerous local restaurants and retail shops to provide exclusive dining and shopping discounts for all participants.

Coinciding with the 100th anniversary of the Heung Yee Kuk, the organizer highlighted that Northern Metropolis serves as a new engine for Hong Kong’s future growth by integrating quality living, industrial development, culture, sports, and leisure.

Having witnessed a century of historical transformation in the region, the Heung Yee Kuk expressed its hope that every step taken by the marathon runners will serve as a collective testament to the dynamic, evolving landscape of the New Territories and the bright future of Hong Kong.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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