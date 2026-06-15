Torrential rain disrupts 22 Hong Kong-Guangdong high-speed rail services

Torrential rain across Guangdong province forced the cancellation of 22 high-speed rail journeys between Hong Kong West Kowloon Station and various mainland destinations on Monday, including Guangzhou South, Shantou, and Zhaoqing East.

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The service disruptions came after the Central Meteorological Observatory raised its rainstorm warning to orange at 10am.

The MTR Corporation announced that mainland railway authorities had notified them of the cancellations, which impacted several round-trips to Guangzhou South and Shantou, as well as a northbound service to Zhaoqing East, as a result of the adverse weather conditions.

Passengers seeking refunds were urged to use the official 12306 website or mobile app instead of rushing to West Kowloon Station.

The Shenzhen Meteorological Bureau upgraded its rainstorm warning from yellow to orange for several areas, including Bao’an, Guangming, Longhua, and parts of Nanshan District, at 1.03pm.

Meteorological authorities reported that these districts had already been battered by intense downpours, with an additional 30 millimeters of rainfall projected to fall within the subsequent two to three hours.

Local residents have been advised to stay away from low-lying, flood-prone locations due to the severely elevated risks of flash floods, landslides, and mudslides.