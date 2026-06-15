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A mega bet: Vivian Kong eyes horse racing and mega events to fill tourism gaps

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

To stimulate off-season travel in Hong Kong, Olympic gold medalist-turned-lawmaker Vivian Kong Man-wai has proposed launching "Mega Event Week" and "Mega Event Month" initiatives, alongside tailored horse racing tour packages designed specifically for cruise and convention visitors.

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In a written reply to Sing Tao Daily, the sister publication of The Standard, Kong, who is also a consultant to the Hong Kong Jockey Club, highlighted the potential of the city's 180-year-old horse racing tradition to offer a unique cultural and sporting experience for tourists. 

"Horse racing has always been the best marker of Hong Kong's successful implementation of one country, two systems," she said, adding that the activity has served as a key contributor to the city's economic and social development. 

With the "Happy Wednesday" events at Happy Valley Racecourse gaining international acclaim, Kong noted that its vibrant party atmosphere—blending world-class racing, fine dining, and nightlife—has become a distinctive tourism highlight.

Beyond the historic racetrack, she pointed to the newly opened Pony Hub at Sha Tin’s Penfold Park, which offers interactive equestrian experiences for schools and families, as a valuable asset to deepen public appreciation for equestrian culture and bolster sports development.

Call to promote “Ticket stub economy”

As the city pushes for a mega-event economy, Kong indicated that different events draw different crowds. 

“Sports and culture draw all ages with high-impact appeal, while conventions and exhibitions could serve as a long-term supplement targeting business audiences,” she added. 

To address seasonal tourism slumps, she suggested developing year-round itineraries under "Mega Event Week" or "Mega Event Month" banners to encourage visitors to extend their stays.

She also urged the government to promote a "ticket stub economy," linking nearby shops, restaurants, hotels and transport with limited-time discounts and themed packages to maximize the economic benefits from events. 

Turning her attention to cross-border transit, Kong noted that Hong Kong West Kowloon Station serves as a vital gateway. She proposed upgrading passenger facilities by installing self-service smart lockers, vending machines, charging stations, and additional seating in waiting and transfer areas.

To encourage multi-destination travel, she also proposed keeping 24-hour convenience stores and cafes open at the station during first and last train hours, alongside multilingual tourist information and short shuttle connections to nearby attractions. 

A front-row seat to Hong Kong's tourism potential

Reflecting on her first six months in office, Kong expressed gratitude for the opportunity to witness Hong Kong's immense tourism potential through active exchanges with industry frontliners, community groups, and government departments.

As the city drafts its inaugural Five-Year Plan, she emphasized that tourism development must be approached with a long-term vision focused on diversification and transformation, growing in tandem with Hong Kong's ten key strategic centers to deliver high-quality, in-depth travel experiences.

Vivian Kong Man-waiHorse racingmega-event economy

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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