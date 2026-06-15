Three PLA barracks to open to public for Hong Kong handover anniversary

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The People’s Liberation Army Hong Kong Garrison will open three barracks to the public to mark the 29th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland.

A total of 25,000 free tickets will be made available from Tuesday through the garrison’s official WeChat public account, “香江礪劍.”

Hong Kong residents who wish to visit must make a real-name booking using their identity documents. Each person may reserve one ticket only.

Children aged 11 or below do not need tickets, but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who has successfully made a booking. Each adult may bring up to two children.

The open day activities will include military drills and equipment displays, training experiences and tastings of food served in the barracks.

Opening hours and locations of PLA Hong Kong Garrison barracks open days

Barracks Address Open Dates Opening Hours and Last Admission Ngong Shuen Chau Barracks Naval Base, Ngong Shuen Chau Chi Road, Kowloon June 20–21 9am to 2pm

Last admission: 1pm Shek Kong Barracks 250 Kam Tin Road, San Tin June 27–28 9am to 2pm

Last admission: 1pm San Wai Barracks Lung Yiu Road section, Sha Tau Kok Road, San Wai June 27–28 2pm to 6pm

Last admission: 5pm

Residents who wish to book should first follow the garrison’s official WeChat account and click “軍營開放” to enter the booking mini-program. They will be required to provide their name, mobile phone number and identity document number.

Bookings will be open from June 16 to 18, with sessions released at 10am, 3pm and 8pm each day. Places will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis until all tickets are reserved.

On the day of the visit, successful applicants must present the original identity document used for booking and an electronic QR code to exchange for a printed admission ticket.

The garrison reminded the public that bookings are free of charge and urged residents not to trust unofficial links. It also said identity information cannot be changed after a booking is confirmed.

