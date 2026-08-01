Sea of blue surrounds Kai Tak Main Stadium as Manchester City faces Inter Milan

The English Premier League's Manchester City and Italy's Serie A team Inter Milan are set to face off on Saturday night at the Kai Tak Main Stadium, marking the start of the Hong Kong Football Festival 2026.

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By late afternoon, the area outside the stadium had transformed into a sea of blue as fans gathered in their team jerseys to show support.

Many attendees were also seen taking commemorative photos in front of the event's promotional posters.

Dedicated fans traveled from abroad specifically for the event, including a Manchester City supporter from Thailand named Best.

He described himself as a passionate fan who purchased his tickets last month in anticipation of the game.

He prepared masks featuring the faces of players Josko Gvardiol and Gianluigi Donnarumma, planning to wear them during the match in hopes of amusing the stars if they happen to notice him in the stands.

When asked about his decision to travel to Hong Kong for the match, the Thai fan explained that the live experience is completely different from watching a television broadcast.

He expressed excitement about being able to cheer loudly and sing with the crowd, adding that while he hopes to get close enough to the players for autographs, the energetic atmosphere is the primary attraction.

He also praised the local food as amazing, although his visit will be brief. He plans to return to Thailand in two days, noting that his trip was exclusively dedicated to supporting Manchester City.