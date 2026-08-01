Dump truck loses wheel in Tseung Kwan O, smashing into car windshield

A freak accident occurred in Tseung Kwan O on Saturday morning when a dump truck lost one of its rear wheels, which then flew through the air and struck a waiting passenger vehicle.

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The incident took place at around 10am today as the dump truck was traveling along Wan O Road towards the Cross Bay Link.

A widely circulated fifteen-second video captured the harrowing moment. The footage shows the heavy vehicle moving along a busy road shared by other trucks and pedestrians walking their dogs.

Suddenly, a massive tire detaches from the dump truck, bounces for more than thirty meters, and violently strikes the windshield and roof of a private car halted at a red light before landing on the street.

Online viewers expressed shock at the dashcam footage, with many commenting on the terrifying speed and trajectory of the runaway tire, as well as the extreme misfortune of the passenger car's driver.

The driver of the private car, a 51-year-old man surnamed Lee, sustained redness and swelling to the back of his hand.

Emergency services transported him to Tseung Kwan O Hospital for treatment while he remained fully conscious.

The 66-year-old dump truck driver, surnamed Yeung, did not suffer any injuries in the incident.