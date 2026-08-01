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NEWS

Father arrested for child abuse after girl seen playing on first-floor window ledge

NEWS
49 mins ago
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A man has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse in Jordan on Saturday afternoon after his young daughter was seen playing precariously on a first-floor window ledge.

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The incident occurred at around 3pm at Kwong Yue Mansion on Battery Street. Alarmed passersby called the police after spotting the young girl climbing near an open window that did not have a grille. 

Witnesses reported that she leaned her body out of the window at one point, holding onto a clothes drying rack in a highly dangerous manner.

The owner of a nearby car garage said he saw the girl near the window for about five to ten minutes before a South Asian man rushed upstairs and brought her back to safety. 

Another neighbor noted that the girl had been throwing items, including paper and photographs, down to the street.

Police officers arrived at the scene to investigate. The girl was found to be unharmed but was taken to the hospital for a precautionary check-up, accompanied by her mother. 

The police later reclassified the case as child abuse and arrested the girl's father in connection with the incident.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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