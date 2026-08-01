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NEWS

Hong Kong Football Festival opener: Inter Milan triumphs over Manchester City in penalty shootout

NEWS
34 mins ago
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The Italian champions defeated the Premier League side 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the Hong Kong Football Festival's opening match on Saturday night.

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Inter Milan has lifted the cup in the first match of the Hong Kong Football Festival, defeating Manchester City in a penalty shootout at the Kai Tak Main Stadium this evening. 

The two teams were tied 1-1 at the end of regular time in the pre-season friendly, which was attended by 42,826 spectators.

The first half saw attacking play from both sides. Manchester City opened the scoring in the 14th minute when Antoine Semenyo made a run down the left wing and crossed for Divin Mubama to finish at the goalmouth. 

Just six minutes later, Inter Milan equalized with an unmarked Benjamin Pavard finding the net from inside the penalty area.

After the break, Manchester City made four substitutions, including taking off goalscorer Mubama. 

Inter Milan brought on five new players, including midfielder Davide Frattesi and defender Alessandro Bastoni. 

Manchester City dominated the attack in the second half but was repeatedly denied, hitting both the crossbar and the post without finding a goal. 

Inter continued to make extensive substitutions, and by the 78th minute, all eleven of their starting players, including goalkeeper Josip Martinez, had been replaced.

The match went to a penalty shootout to decide the winner. 

After four rounds, only Claudio Echeverri managed to score for Manchester City. Inter Milan converted their kicks from Piotr Zielinski, Mattia Mosconi, and Matteo Lavelli, securing a 3-1 victory in the shootout.

Inter's goalscorer, Benjamin Pavard, was named the Man of the Match.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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