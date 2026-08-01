Hong Kong students may speak with astronaut Lai Ka-ying as early as Sep

Hong Kong students could have the chance to speak directly with payload specialist Lai Ka-ying, who is currently aboard the Chinese space station, as early as this September. The Shenzhou-23 mission, which launched on the evening of May 24, has been in orbit for nearly two months.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In a television interview, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Sun Dong, revealed plans for a "Space-Earth Dialogue."

He explained that this event, also known as the "Sky Classroom," is being organized by his bureau in conjunction with the Education Bureau and relevant mainland authorities.

As the primary audience is primary and secondary school students, the goal is to hold the dialogue as soon as possible after the new school year begins.

Sun Dong also mentioned that the government is actively supporting university research teams to contribute to the nation's space program and is exploring how to develop space technology as a local industry in Hong Kong.

Health and research in orbit

During her two months in orbit, Lai Ka-ying and her two crewmates have successfully completed various space science experiments.

They have also systematically carried out important tasks related to the maintenance of the space station platform and their own health management, with all three reported to be in good physical condition.

To counteract the physiological challenges of long-term microgravity, Lai has been diligent with her exercise routine in the Tiangong space station.

Her regimen includes running, using resistance bands for muscle training, and utilizing specialized equipment to combat bone density loss.

Daily life and 'space cooking'

Beyond her demanding scientific duties, Lai's daily life in space has also captured public interest.

After her successful attempt at "roasting pumpkin" in orbit sparked widespread discussion in Hong Kong, she showcased her culinary skills again last month. She and her crewmates, Zhu Yangzhu and Zhang Zhiyuan, celebrated their mission's success by "roasting" and enjoying a cake in space.