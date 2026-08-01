Burst water pipe floods Chai Wan Park with muddy water

A water pipe burst beneath the Island Eastern Corridor bridge next to Chai Wan Park on Saturday at noon.

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The rupture caused muddy yellow water to pour out continuously, rapidly flooding a significant portion of the surrounding area.

Following the incident, park management quickly dispatched staff to cordon off the scene and keep the public safe from the flooded sections.

Workers have already stepped in to remove the large accumulation of mud and stones washed up by the rushing water.

The Water Supplies Department has been notified and is sending personnel to shut off the affected water pipe and commence necessary repair works.