John Lee to hold first district consultation session in Tuen Mun for Policy Address

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has announced that he and other principal officials will visit Tuen Mun on Sunday morning to host the first district-level public consultation session.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The event is part of the ongoing efforts to gather public opinion for the upcoming 2026 Policy Address and Hong Kong's inaugural Five-Year Plan for economic and social development.

Lee stated that since the public consultation period began in June, he and his team have participated in more than 80 online and offline meetings to collect feedback from various sectors of the community.

The upcoming session in Tuen Mun will feature small group discussions, allowing for direct and frank exchanges with citizens.

The discussions will focus on two main themes: "Boosting the Economy and Pursuing Development" and "Benefiting Livelihoods and Building the Future."

Members of the public are invited to watch the event via television or online live streams.