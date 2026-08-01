Police bust triad-run debt collection ring, arresting 57 including a 14-year-old

Police have dismantled a triad-controlled illegal debt collection syndicate that was active across Hong Kong, arresting 57 people aged 14 to 70 in a special operation this July. The crackdown also led to the discovery and closure of a brothel, a drug den, and three illegal gambling establishments.

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Authorities noted a worrying trend of young people, some as young as 17, acting as core members of the syndicate.

These youths were not only recruited as debt collectors but were also persuaded to act as "recruiters" themselves, using their own social networks to find other teens looking to make quick money.

During the operation, officers intercepted a 14-year-old boy who was found carrying a bottle of red paint and a knuckle duster for debt collection purposes.

Youths recruited online for criminal tasks

Sau Mau Ping District's Anti-triad Unit detailed how they identified the syndicate through in-depth investigation, intelligence analysis, and by reviewing extensive security camera footage.

The investigation revealed that the group specialized in recruiting young people through messaging apps and social gatherings, offering them between HK$500 and HK$800 per job.

Once the core members received debt collection orders online, they would outsource the tasks to the recruited youths.

Their common tactics included splashing red paint on doors, making threatening phone calls, and sending intimidating messages via social media.

Ambush operation sparks series of arrests

The initial breakthrough occurred on July 13, when police conducted an ambush in Sau Mau Ping Estate and intercepted the 14-year-old boy.

He was arrested for "possession of anything with intent to destroy or damage property" and "possession of a prohibited weapon."

Information from this arrest led investigators to identify the group's mastermind and several core members, aged 15 to 18.

They were arrested between July 13 and 14 on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage, linking them to three cases in the district.

Further investigation led to the arrest of another 10 individuals between July 22 and 28 in connection with ten additional cases of criminal damage and intimidation.

Raids cut off triad's financial lifeline

In addition to targeting the debt collection activities, police launched a joint operation from July 28 to 30 to cripple the triad faction's primary sources of income.

Officers from various units raided five illegal premises, including a brothel, a drug den, and three gambling parlors.

This phase of the operation resulted in the arrest of 41 people for offenses such as operating a vice establishment, running a drug den, drug trafficking, drug consumption, and illegal gambling.

Police seized cocaine, methamphetamine, gambling machines, mahjong tables, poker tables, approximately HK$40,000 in cash, and gambling chips with a face value of around HK$80,000.

It is estimated that these five venues generated a combined monthly profit of up to HK$1 million.

Police issue warning to teenagers and parents

The police spokesman issued a stern warning to young people, urging them not to be tempted by "fast cash" and fall prey to criminal groups.

They noted that some of those arrested had even used their personal information to register SIM cards for the syndicate to use in making threatening calls.

The spokesman emphasized that criminal damage and criminal intimidation are serious offenses, carrying maximum penalties of 10 and 5 years in prison, respectively.

Parents were also advised to pay close attention to their children's daily activities, friendships, and any sudden increases in spending and to intervene early if they notice problems.

Police believe the operation has severely damaged the triad faction's income, but stated that the action is ongoing.