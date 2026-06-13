Hong Kong Gospel Festival kicks off campaign for massive 2027 stadium rally to mark handover anniversary

To coincide with the 30th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to Chinese rule in 2027, the local Christian community is mobilizing for a massive evangelistic campaign that will culminate in a large-scale rally at the Hong Kong Stadium, a decade after a similar milestone event was held at the venue.

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Operating under the theme "God's Grace to Hong Kong," the 2027 Hong Kong Gospel Festival officially launched its preparatory phase in a recent kickoff ceremony at the Wing Kwong Pentecostal Holiness Church.

The gathering drew an estimated 1,700 attendees, including pastors, organizational representatives, and worshippers from various denominations across the city.

A call for spiritual renewal amidst citywide changes

The launch event was characterized by a deeply celebratory and grateful atmosphere, featuring worship music, a praise dance performance, a 100-person choir, and a ceremonial lighting segment to symbolize the spreading of the gospel.

During the ceremony, event board chairman Reverend Eric Tong Wing-mun framed the upcoming stadium rally as more than just a gathering, describing it as a vital continuation of their historical mission in the region.

He emphasized that as Hong Kong navigates an era of unprecedented change, spiritual renewal remains essential to transforming lives and injecting fresh hope into the city.

Event consultant Reverend Paul Ng Chun-chi openly acknowledged the daunting logistical and financial hurdles involved in organizing a stadium-sized event in the current socio-economic climate.

Despite the anticipated difficulties in manpower and follow-up work, he stressed that creating such a significant spiritual momentum is a crucial catalyst for breaking through societal apathy and awakening the hearts of the public.

Diverse speaker lineup and unified vision

Reverend Chan Yut-wah, the general secretary overseeing the 2027 festival's coordination, detailed the massive organizational effort currently underway, which has been divided into nineteen specialized functional groups.

The ceremony concluded with a unified prayer of dedication led by honorary chairman Reverend Philemon Chan, as attendees and performers collectively committed to their evangelistic goals.

Highlighting a spirit of cross-denominational unity, organizers also unveiled a diverse roster of six keynote speakers tailored to reach different demographics within the city.

The main public sessions will be headlined by prominent religious figures, including The Most Reverend Andrew Chan, alongside Reverend Paul Ng Chun-chi and Reverend Lawrence Ko Ming-him.

To ensure the message reaches a broad audience, the festival will also host dedicated sessions featuring Reverend Kennedy Tse Yau-sang for secondary school students, Reverend Andrew Chai for the Mandarin-speaking community, and Reverend Nicky Gumbel for international attendees.