Northern Metropolis to be priority in HK's five-year plan with focus on AI: Sun Dong 

The development of the Northern Metropolis will be a top priority in Hong Kong's first five-year plan, targeting three major sectors, including artificial intelligence, according to Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong.

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Speaking on a radio program, Sun stated that the city's upcoming blueprint will prioritize AI, life and health technology, and robotics, and will closely align with the nation's emerging fields, such as aerospace, quantum, and marine technologies.

He noted that Hong Kong's innovation and technology (I&T) ecosystem is now fundamentally established, supported by a framework of five world-class universities, three major I&T parks, and five key research institutes, alongside rolling government policy support.

Sun emphasized that the nation's 15th Five-Year Plan presents crucial opportunities for the city to accelerate its transformation into both an international I&T center and a global hub for high-end talent.

The government will increase I&T investment and adjust statistical methods to boost the ratio of local research and development (R&D) expenditure to the gross domestic product (GDP).

The goal is to raise the ratio from the current 1.13 percent to at least 2.7 percent within five years, matching the national average, he said.

The technology chief also projected that the contribution of manufacturing and new industrialization-related industries to the GDP will rise from 3.8 percent in 2024 to 4 percent or above in 2025.

Furthermore, three newly established R&D institutes focusing on AI, life and health sciences, and microelectronics are expected to launch operations and yield initial results later this year.

Sun also hopes to establish a global youth innovation platform in the Northern Metropolis, serving as a welcoming hub where young talent from around the world can launch their research careers in Hong Kong.